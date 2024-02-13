IKEA goes global with McCann debut – cranking up or dumbing down?

IKEA caused a surprise when it appointed McCann as its first global agency after years of managing perfectly well with local agencies, including Mother in the UK. These are still on their respective cases but above them all seems to be this, “Do Try This at Home.’ McCann’s debut for IKEA’s Ingka group (global retail.)

Growth and marketing manager Licca Li says: “This campaign represents another step, supporting our customers with inspiration on how home can enable their passions, where they can begin to push the boundaries in an affordable way.”

Ingka retail manager Tolga Öncü says: “We believe that home is more than just a place to eat and sleep – it’s a place where you can unleash your creativity and have fun. That’s why we created ‘Do Try This at Home’, a campaign that shows you how affordable ideas for home can empower you. No matter your style, budget or space, you can find inspiration and tips on how home can be a place that supports your passions. Join us and discover how ‘Home can do it.’”

But has finding something that tries to “work globally” just meant dumbing down, as countless other advertisers have found? At its best IKEA leavens the hard sell with wit and irony.

This is really just a noisy mess, with lots of products attached.

MAA creative scale: 2.