Get off your phone, urges Swiss telecom Sunrise

It’s not your typical telecom ad. This 30-second spot by WPP’s Thjnk Zürich tells us to look up from our phone and see what’s around us because “Life is full of surprises.”

In this case, the surprise comes when Roger Federer and Swiss alpine skiing champion Marco Odermatt enter a lift. Their presence goes unnoticed by a girl scrolling cat videos. If only she had looked up, she might have got a couple of selfies with the sports legends.

The skill is all in Martin Werner’s light touch direction, contained in a 30-second time frame. He’s used to working with male stars and his commercials reel includes big names like Leonardo di Caprio, George Clooney, Jose Mourinho and Pedro Pascal.

MAA creative scale: 8