Frogley takes over as new group CEO of Talon

Independent Out of Home agency Talon has a new group CEO: Sue Frogley, a Publicis Groupe veteran, succeeds Barry Cupples who left last year. Talon founder Eric Newnham has been standing in in the meantime.

Talon which now has offices in London, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Manchester, Nashville, New York, Singapore and Toronto as well as a network of affiliates in 100 countries, handles much of Omnicom’s OOH media alongside other clients.

Frogley (left) says: “I have long admired Talon’s proposition, ethos and trailblazing spirit to challenge perceptions and drive growth in the OOH sector. Over the past 10 years, Eric (Newnham) has developed a talented team that has successfully built a unique and expanding global business that holds an enviable position in the industry. I can’t wait to get started and help unlock even more growth potential and shape Talon’s next important chapter.”