Elvis wins role as Birds Eye lead agency

Birds Eye has appointed Elvis as its lead UK creative agency. Cirkle becomes lead PR and social media agency. Birds Eye brands also include Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s.

Marketing director Jim Shearer says: “These new appointments are part of our efforts to streamline our UK agency relationships in order to deliver best-in-class creative across our brand portfolio.

“Following five years of successful partnership on our below-the-line activity, delivering award-winning campaigns such as Birds Eye Green Cuisine x Team GB, the team at elvis have demonstrated outstanding strategic and creative expertise. We’re delighted to appoint them to this pivotal creative role.

“These moves enable us to harness the right capabilities from our agency partners, providing clarity and focus as we look to deliver growth for our brands in the UK.”

Elvis ECD Neale Horrigan says: “It’s amazing that after five years of demonstrating creative and strategic leadership, we can now enter into this new, expanded relationship with Birds Eye, supporting them in their new business strategy and enabling them to deliver creative excellence for their UK brands.”

Elvis is part of quoted marcoms group Next 15.