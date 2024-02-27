Elvis wins African Originals sustainable drinks brand

Kenyan craft beverage brand African Originals has appointed elvis as its global lead creative agency following a two-way pitch.

Elvis will now work with African Originals to develop a brand communications strategy and creative platform for the launch of its Mara Edition gin brand in the US, UK and Africa.

Campaign activity will launch in the UK and Africa in April across social, digital and travel media followed by a US rollout later this year.

African Originals was founded by Alexandra Chapatte (above) in 2018 with the intention of building build an ethical and sustainable premium African business globally. Its Mara Edition is the first of a super premium range of gins made with foraged botanicals from Northern Mara. The product and packaging are made in collaboration with the local community.

African Originals is also aiming to be the first ever alcohol manufacturing business in Africa to become B Corp certified.

Founder and CEO Chapatte says: “We’re on a mission to extend the reach of our craft beverages globally and choosing elvis to help us do that was an easy decision. During our pitch process, they showed an impressive understanding of our challenges and ambitions, as well as demonstrating the strategic brilliance and values alignment that we need to take African Originals to the next level.”

Elvis CEO Tanya Whitehouse says: “Elvis is proud to partner with African Originals, an authentic female-founded brand which works with its local community to source the best ingredients for its high-quality drinks.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Alexandra and the team to bring their exciting products to new global audiences and shake up the stuffy and westernised world of premium gins.”

