Clear Channel shows power of OOH with women’s empowerment series

Artist Martin Firrell has a longstanding relationship with Out of Home media owner clear Channel UK and now the two are turning their attention to women and power (or lack of it) in a new public art series.

It features quote from ITV CEO Carolyn McCall; Royal Academy president Rebecca Salter; novelist and chair of Society of Authors Joanne Harris; Heather Hancock, Master St. John’s College, Cambridge; painter and sculptor Maggi Hambling; Julia Hoggett, CEO London Stock Exchange and Ngozi Fulani, CEO Sistah Space.

Here’s Hancock, loyal to her roots, with hers.

And Maggi Hambling’s – food for thought.

“Only the Out of Home medium has the power to present important, socially engaged public art on this scale, to everyone, at once,” says Martin Corke, Clear Channel European marketing lead.

Quite.

MAA creative scale: 8.