Christopher Walken’s Super Bowl star turn needs more fuel

There’s a pattern of Super Bowl ads riffing on a celebrity’s celebrity, which is maybe OK if that’s all they are (like a Beckham) but not so great when the reason for the celebrity is that they’re a famous actor. So why not get them to act?

Christopher Walken is one such and here he is, for BMW’s i5 EV among others, being Christopher Walken – as opposed to someone who might be more interesting.

Half-time show star Usher’s in it too, for a gnomic cameo. Half-time stars don’t get paid it seems (only “expenses”) but he probably picked up a cheque for this. From GS&P.

Still don’t get it. You expect more from GS&P.

MAA creative scale: 3.