Burberry paints Harrods blue

Burberry has taken a leaf out of IKEA’s book (really) by covering posh London department store Harrods in what it calls its “signature blue.” Harrods is usually green of course. IKEA did that for its Oxford Street flagship last year in a campaign by Mother.

Burberry, which has been flagging a bit recently as sales in China have slowed, has also created various departments in-store and even a food wagon outside. All dreamed up by CCO Daniel Lee.

Burberry got into hot water last year by renaming Bond Street tube station ‘Burberry Street’ during London Fashion Week, which confused some non-fashionista travellers.

Should be on safer ground with Harrods.

MAA creative scale: 7.