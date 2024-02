The Clydesdales are back (with a labrador, obs) for Budweiser’s 2024 Super Bowl effort, from FCB New York.

Soundtracked by The Band’s immortal ‘The Weight,’ first time we’ve heard this in an ad. Out-for-the-count Bud Light will get most of the attention but this may help the embattled brewer.

MAA creative scale: (Stick to what you know..) 7.