Brothers and Sisters nabs TNT Sports from Saatchi

Indie London agency Brothers and Sisters has reportedly nabbed the TNT Sports account from Saatchi & Saatchik without a pitch. TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is a joint venture between BT Group and Warner Bros Discovery.



Brothers and sisters has a long record in TV; founder Andy Flower was CCO at Sky and the agency worked extensively on Sky in its early days. Sky produces an increasing amount of ad work in-house. The agency also handles We Buy Any Car which sponsors football on Sky. It also handled the recent relaunch of Purple Bricks.

In 2022 B&S announced it was changing to a “social enterprise,” investing profits in social causes. It sponsors Grenfell Athletic FC, a team set up in the wake of the Grenfell fire in London in which 70 people lost their lives.

TNT Sports shares Premier League football with the major partner Sky. It also covers some England test cricket and Premier Rugby.