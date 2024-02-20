AA-led ad export group sets sail for Austin’s SXSW

The UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG) is once again heading for Austin, Texas, for SXSW, Austin, this time with over 40 participating companies, twice as many as last year.

‘UK Advertising Takes You Places,’ is backed by the Government’s Department for Business and Trade. 10,000 people visited by UK’s pitch last year.

Advertising Association international trade director Aisling Conlon says: “UKAEG’s presence at SXSW has significantly expanded, with twice as many UK companies joining us, highlighting the event’s growing importance in our industry.

“Our 2024 theme, ‘UK Advertising Takes You Places,’ underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable brand experiences globally. Throughout the event, we’ll lead audiences on a four-day exploration spanning London, Twickenham stadium (for sports), and beyond, showcasing the best of UK Advertising. This year’s curated lineup by UKAEG is our most ambitious and promising yet, setting the stage for what promises to be an extraordinary milestone in our SXSW journey.”