180 Amsterdam wins three ‘prestige’ Coty brands

Coty has appointed 180 Amerstam’s Luxe division to handle three of its “prestige brands,” Davidoff, Escada and Joop! The agency has been tasked with advertising, social media strategy and content for the fragrances.

180’s remit will focus on digital for each of the brands, reflecting the beauty and perfume industry’s shift towards content that serves ever more targeted audiences and niche communities.

Arthur Poulain, digital and media manager, COTY, said: “The team at 180 LUXE have helped us to reignite beautiful and historical brands with a new digital-first approach. From content production to social media strategy, they manage to combine our rich olfactive legacy with a new engaging edginess daily.”

Laurent François, managing partner at 180 LUXE, said: “COTY’s approach to beauty is at the forefront of what more and more communities expect from a cultural standpoint: a fluid and inclusive definition inspires through meaningful content and digital experience. We’re delighted to support Coty’s team in their vision across key markets”.