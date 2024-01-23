VCCP signs creative heavyweights from adam&eveDDB and Mother

VCCP is having another great year for new business and it’s added significantly to its creative ranks with new creative director Frances Leach from adam&eveDDB, creative team Filipe Birck and James Lucking-Pham from Mother and another team Alice Goodrich and Lara Baxter from Anomaly.

Leach was behind A&E’s lauded ‘Baby Scan’ ad while Birck and Lucking-Pham worked on Uber Eats and IKEA at Mother, on the much-praised Oxford Street ‘big blue bag’ wrap for the latter. Mother* should really get some kind of government grant for populating UK adland with creatives.

VCP ECDs Jonathan Parker and Chris Birch say: “One of the absolute best things about this job is that we get to build our own department full of amazing people and occasionally go out and hire some great talent from elsewhere. It’s a huge privilege to see some work that we really like and to then be able to invite the creatives behind it to come to VCCP towers. That’s the case here – we loved (like many others) James and Filipe’s ‘Do Less’ campaign for Uber Eats and Ikea’s Big Blue Bag, they’ve got an amazing future ahead of them.”

*Another one has just been nicked: Julie Matheny is joining TBWA\Media Arts Lab to head creative for client Apple in Europe.