Sweden is the next stop for ambitious Uncommon Creative Studios

It’s only six months since Havas bought 51% of London-based Uncommon Creative Studios, but Nils Leonard and co have already opened a second office outside the UK. Following New York in October, Stockholm in Sweden is the latest stop on the ambitious team’s route to global domination.

The agency has no clients so far but it does boast a trio of top Swedish talent. CCO is Björn Ståhl (left in photo), who joins from Ingo in Stockholm (part of WPP’s Grey and Ogilvy networks) where he worked on Burger King’s Mouldy Whopper and The Swedish Number for Swedish tourism. Fellow Ingo creative Max Hultberg has come along for the ride as ECD. The CEO is Mia Berggren, former CEO of experience design company North Kingdom.

Natalie Graeme, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “Björn, Mia and Max have the perfect balance—they each bring a unique quality and their collective experience is impressive. They see the world the same way we do and match our ambition at Uncommon. We’re thrilled to welcome them into the fold and couldn’t think of better partners to venture into Stockholm with.”

Stahl said: “We will focus on brands that people in the real world are glad exist. These brands are uncommon and they can make a difference like never before. I’ve admired what Nils, Lucy and Natalie have been building at Uncommon for some time and we can’t wait to continue their impact and partner together in Stockholm.”