Starling Bank takes a new more relatable direction with Wonderhood

Bank apps have all sorts of tools to help you manage and share your money, and their popularity has added extra firepower to Wonderhood Studio’s work for Starling Bank.

The new “Bank built for you” campaign makes entertainment out of the stories behind every transaction, all given a fun and human touch by director Lucy Forbes of This is Going to Hurt fame. The mum getting smoochy with her husband is the same actress hosting Waitrose’s Christmas party.

Three different ads will be broadcast in prime time slots on ITV, Sky and C4, often showing two or three of them in the same break. Media Strategy is by Electric Glue.

Rachel Kerrone, brand and marketing director at Starling Bank said: “With brand awareness at an all-time high, The ‘Bank Built for You’ platform takes us in an exciting new direction. We’re telling relatable human stories that highlight the unique ways we manage our money. It’s about anchoring our best-in-banking features in reality and showcasing how Starling can change the way people spend and save”.

Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, creative directors at Wonderhood Studios said: “Our ambition was to create a campaign with Starling that stood out from the sea of other banking ads that often don’t seem in touch with real people. Each film feels like a real moment in a real person’s day, whether funny, lonely, or joyful – something we feel is unique to Starling.”

Starling Bank, often endorsed by Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and consumer publication Which? is on a roll and has recently increased the headcount of its marketing department by 25%. This campaign should help to keep the customers coming in.

For a long time we were complaining that bank ads were all the same, but more customer-centric work from Starling – and NCA’s Nationwide – are here to show that there is another way. (Rest of the campaign below.)

MAA creative scale: 8