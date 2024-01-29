St Luke’s and OOH leaders support Holocaust Memorial Day

Holocaust Memorial Day in the UK was marked by a striking pro bono Out of home campaign from St Luke’s with space donated by Global, Clear Channel, National Rail, Ocean Outdoor and JCDecaux.

Six million candles appeared, representing the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. Viewers were invited to join a vigil.

Olivia Marks-Woldman, CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said: “In the face of rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, it is more important than ever that we come together to create a world free from identity-based persecution. We are immensely grateful to every landmark that is taking part, as well as our partners at St Luke’s, Global, Clear Channel, National Rail, Ocean Outdoor and JCDecaux, for encouraging people to light the darkness.”