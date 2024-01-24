Setback for Mother US as Target ends 20-year relationship

Mother has suffered a setback in the US with retailer Target ending a relationship that goes back to 2004. Mother has laid off a number of employees.

Target says: “Target evolves our roster of external partners on an ongoing basis based on changing business and brand needs. At this time, we’ve decided to end our partnership with Mother. We’re grateful for all that Target and Mother have accomplished throughout our partnership.” Mother hasn’t commented.

Target has suffered a sales decline recently although its shares have risen on higher earnings. Retailers in the US have struggled with supply chain increases and the growth of online, as in other markets.

Ad Age reports that Mother’s revenue revenue increased to $70 million in 2021 from $50 million in 2020.