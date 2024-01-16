R&A hires VCCP to persuade more women and girls to tee off

VCCP certainly picks up the easy ones (it’s Thames Water’s ad agency) and now it’s landed the R&A, Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews for its full moniker. Founded in 1754 (so pretty ancient.)

The R&A administers golf in the UK and elsewhere outside the US (with the exception of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour) and, let’s say, it has the reputation of being a fairly conservative organisation. But now it’s decided encourage more women and girls to take up the sport, no mean task as golf clubs haven’t always admitted women as full members.

VCCP CEO Andrew Peake says: “We’re really excited to work with such a forward-thinking organisation to increase inclusion and to change people’s perspective on golf, ultimately making sure that more women and girls worldwide can take part and discover a new passion.”

The R&A hasn’t always been described as a forward-looking organisation but Peake, is clearly a glass half-full person. Should be fun when it happens.