Premium own-label drives record Christmas sales for Aldi and Lidl

Lidl’s sales were up 12% and Aldi’s up 8% in the four weeks to Christmas, with premium own-brand products credited as one of the main reasons why customers are flocking to the German discounters’ stores. Aldi’s famous designer dupes and Lidl’s Deluxe range make them a destination for more than just cut price turkey and veg at Christmas.

December 22nd was the busiest ever trading day for both retailers, with Aldi reporting 2.5 million customers on that date. It’s hard to quantify the part that Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot and Lidl’s kind-hearted racoon commercials played in this success, but there’s no doubt that both retailers have created strong brands with word-of-mouth appeal, offering the prices and quality that customers are looking for.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrison’s are still significantly bigger than Aldi or Lidl, but they are unlikely to show the same levels of sales growth when they report their own Christmas trading numbers. Inflation might be falling – down to 6.7% in December from 7.7% in November – but prices are still climbing and the cost of living crisis isn’t going anywhere soon: price and quality are the battleground for every supermarket.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive of Lidl GB, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our performance this Christmas in what was the busiest trading period in our history. Deluxe proved to be a standout winner this Christmas with record-breaking sales as we saw customers not only start their festive celebrations early but trade up to premium lines across all categories.”

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “As we look ahead to 2024, our promise to customers is that they will always make significant savings on every shop with Aldi because we have the lowest grocery prices in Britain.”