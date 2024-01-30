MSQ’s Brave Spark expands with new hires

Ever-expanding MSQ has strengthened its Brave Spark, described as a “creative studio,” with Katie Mulligan joining as its first strategy director from VML, formerly at Wunderman.

Matt Williams, formerly content editor at Campaign and latterly head of content for MSQ is moving over to be its first new business and marketing director (both below.)

Brave Spark, which became part of MSQ in 2021, opened its first overseas office in August in New York and has also hired Rita Diria as a business director who joined from McCann London and Beatrice Hug as a design lead from Karma Drinks.

Brave Spark co-founder Robin Shek says: “Brave Spark has been on a phenomenal journey and our philosophy has always been to build an agency that’s at the cutting edge, with fresh thinking that helps clients solve the challenges they face in dynamic ways. Bringing in new talent like Katie and Matt is another important step – they’re collaborative, energetic and bursting with ideas, which is exactly what we’re looking for as we keep evolving our modern, vibrant leadership team.”