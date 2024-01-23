M&S revisits Status Quo for bizarre new food ad

M&S seems to be taking the UK food market by storm and the boys and girls at head office (the food ads are in-house) may be getting a touch carried away with this new, nearly four minutes, featuring venerable rockers Status Quo and some high-as-kites staff and shoppers.

“The prices are low but the quality’s whoa!” they tell us in what may become a copywriting master class some time in the future (were there a copywriting school.)

Our ever-observant spies also point to this effort, also featuring the Quo, for Aussie chain Coles ten years ago.

Maybe they’re Archie Norman’s favourite band?

MAA creative scale: Let’s not go there…