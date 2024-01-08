Mother makes Gousto recipe boxes the main event of a night in

New year’s resolutions often include eating better, and Gousto reliably returns every January for a burst of advertising to persuade us that its recipe boxes will help you do just that.

Like last year, the campaign focuses on a Gousto meal – not a TV show – as the main event of a night in.

Oli Rimoldi & Anthony Montagne, creative directors at Mother said: “Over the past few years, the question of ‘what’s for dinner?’ has been overshadowed by ‘what shall we watch?’ Gousto’s Steal the Show campaign gives dinner its rightful place back as the evening’s headline attraction.”

Anna Greene, VP brand, insights & strategy at Gousto commented: “With over 250+ show-stopping recipes to choose from every month – the latest instalment of our ‘steal the show’ campaign proves even the heat of courtroom drama is no match for the culinary delights happening in the kitchen. Gousto isn’t just winning in the recipe box category, we’re staking a claim on being the UK’s most loved way to eat dinner.”

