Mother joins battle for fandom with new agency Run Deep

Mother is launching another new agency into what’s already a pretty extended family with Run Deep, aimed at taking brands “into the heart of fan culture.”

The agency is led by Jodie Fullagar and Rich Barker (below), previously of M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment, itself now majoring on “fancom.”

Founders Fullagar and Barker say: “We’ve built Run Deep for a new era of fan culture; shaped by the scale and diversity of the new ‘fan multiverse,’ the fan-led ecosystem that drives it, and the opportunities there are for brands to be part of it.

“This requires a new agency model, combining fan-centric creative development, with representative storytelling that speaks to the true values of the communities and a commitment to social progress. In this new era, performative playbooks won’t cut it. Brands must run deep to embed and shape culture.

“In Mother, we have found a partner who shares our mission to make culturally authentic work, delivered with creative excellence.”

The core of the agency offer is STAN. a fan insights and campaign development platform. This will sit alongside an established network of cultural contributors and social progress experts.

Mother global CEO Michael Wall says: “By welcoming Run Deep into the Mother Family, we’re unlocking new creative avenues. Jodie and Rich have a stellar reputation for delivering impactful campaigns that put brands into the heart of sport and entertainment. Run Deep is a new type of agency for a new era, and alongside their team, they’re set to bring brand voices into genuine fan cultures.”

With its appointment-to-view element, sport has become a critical part of entertainment culture and business. Just look at all the Netflix sports docuseries like Drive to Survive (F1), Break Point (tennis) and Beckham. Darts is next on the list, and the recent mega-deal to show live WWE wrestling is a major play in the streamer’s bid to bring in the advertising dollars.