Mother constructs a winning kitchen surprise for IKEA

IKEA now has a new global agency in McCann but that doesn’t seem to an impediment to the likes of Mother in the UK pulling fresh rabbits out of the hat.

This time we have an ad, seemingly for a high end kitchen maker with the kind of daft references to the appliance of science you might expect.

But there’s a surprise (fans of anagrams might get it early.)

Marketing communications manager Kemi Anthony says: “Kitchens are at the heart of every home, and through this campaign, we want to show that IKEA kitchens are stylish, practical and built to last by debunking some common misconceptions. With our playful misdirection, we want to give consumers a pleasant surprise and put IKEA kitchen’s design, quality, and expertise front and centre of the conversation.”

Mother was our 2023 Agency of the Year. May take some shifting in 2024.

MAA creative scale: 8.