Magnum enters the fraught field of fake relationships
Spain’s Lola MullenLowe can usually be relied upon to do something different, which it does here for Unilever’s Magnum.
Don’t try to woo the senorita in your life with a fake lolly.
Magnum has usually ploughed its own furrow at Unilever, escaping the consumer goods giant’s dive into purpose with everything. consistency clearly goes a long way.
MAA creative scale: 5.5 (could be funnier.)
