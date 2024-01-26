MAA Ad of the Week: Yakult from Brothers and Sisters

Planners and others are keen to say they want their ads to enter “culture,” meaning everyday communications presumably. Obviously not many do.

Back in the ‘Beanz Means Heinz’ days jingles did the job and music is still key, if a gaggle of young school kids trilling away to this from Yakult the other day is any measure. Maybe they got ‘Numa Numa’ from somewhere else but the ad is all over the UK airwaves now as the nation’s guts battle with January.