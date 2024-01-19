MAA Ad of the Week: ‘Surprise it’s IKEA’ from Mother

Faux commercials in commercials are a difficult thing to pull off (too often it looks like self-indulgence in search of an idea) but Mother has succeeded here, with a ‘surprise’ twist (the whole point of it all) in just a mean old 30 seconds.

Mother’s work for IKEA is relentlessly stylish but nearly always to the point even though the retailer itself (estimable though it may be) is not the most stylish of shopping experiences.

Really good 30-second ads are an endangered species these days but Mother seems to have cracked the problem.