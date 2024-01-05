MAA Ad of the Week: Coca-Cola ‘New Guy’ from WPP’s Open X

‘Portfolio marketing’ is a tricky old thing: one ad for lots of products can mean that none of them get much purchase.

Coca-Cola seems to have pulled it off with ‘New Guy’ a spin on an episode of ‘The Bear’ with the show’s originators, WPP’s Open X and Majority, Shaquille O’Neal’s agency in which it has a minority stake. Somehow it all comes together.

Probably WPP’s best yet for Coke, an acid test of its new creative philosophy of lots of resources.