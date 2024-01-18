Leo Burnett continues winning run with Vodafone victory

Leo Burnett has won Vodafone after a protracted shoot-out against McCann. The business was formerly with WPP’s Ogilvy.

The win follows an impressive 2023 for Burnett which also won new National Lottery operator Allwyn and Confused.com.

Vodafone brand director Maria Koutsoudakis says: “In what was a very competitive pitch process, we were consistently impressed with the strategic and creative strengths that Leo’s can bring to our brand and feel they are the perfect partner to help us bring our vision of Vodafone to life.

“Leo’s has an impressive body of work and proven track record and we are excited to see the brand continue to go from strength to strength with their partnership.”

Leo Burnett CEO Carly Avener says: “2023 was a standout year for Leo’s. Kicking off 2024 with such a big win against some of the best agencies in our industry is a testament to the strength of our brilliant team.

“Vodafone has a clear ambition to be the trusted digital partner for all UK families, and our unique brand of populist creativity is the perfect match to bring that to life.”