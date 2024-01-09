Heinz steps up for San Siro panino team

Most ads with football present the supposedly beautiful game in such a light that you turn off – it isn’t always like that.

Heinz has done rather better with this ode to the panino makers at Milan’s San Siro – home to both AC and Inter – whose condiment of choice is seemingly Heinz Ketchup. But they never get to see the match of course, until Heinz steps in when one of them retires. From Dude Milano.

HEINZ | Stadium Heroes – Long Cut (sub ENG) from DUDE on Vimeo.

Heinz’s Fiamma Odette Sinibaldi says: “We wanted to celebrate the real stadium heroes who never stop working hard to make every match an unforgettable moment. At the end of the day it’s the same thing we do with our sauces: adding flavour to make the experience unique.”

The panini look pretty good too.

MAA creative scale: 7.