HackerGal asks: why do girls get a bum deal in coding?

Some good posters around at the moment and here’s a campaign from Toronto’s Fuse Creative for non-profit HackerGal, which tries to help young girls and “gender-diverse learners” get into coding (largely a male-dominated activity.)

Hackergal asks: “Why are the most famous voices in tech the ones that live inside our devices? Why can we rattle off names like Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg, but when we search for a female voice in tech, we’re stuck with the robots who tell us the weather?”

Good point. Maybe it’s their natural charisma? OK then, the money…

Update

Here’s another good one from ITV Creative in the UK