Häagen-Dazs gets it on with BBH

General Mills’ Häagen-Dazs has appointed BBH as its global lead creative agency, re-uniting a famous client/agency relationship.

Back in the 1990s Häagen-Dazs adult-style campaigns with BBH included ‘Dedicated to Pleasure’ and ‘Heat,’ the brand’s first TV advertising campaign. In the first year of the partnership, Häagen-Dazs saw an annual sales growth of 398%, becoming a much talked-about and awarded brand.

The new appointment follows a competitive pitch run by Oystercatchers. Incumbent was Forsman & Bodenfors.

Global Brand Director Manuel Garabato says: “This isn’t our first date with BBH. After appointing the agency in 1990, Häagen-Dazs rapidly became the most talked about ice cream brand in the world, thanks to the combination of the brand’s disruptive adult positioning and the cultural and creative brilliance of BBH. Now we’re rekindling that relationship to create a bold and challenging approach to the category with a distinctive new global brand platform.”

BBH CEO Karen Martin says: “Häagen-Dazs has a unique place in the creative legacy of BBH and getting the chance to reconnect with such an iconic brand feels like an incredibly special moment.”