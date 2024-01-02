Gymbox pairs downward dog with commuter slog in new BMB campaign

It’s January, when people’s minds (and sometimes even their bodies) turn to exercise, so Gymbox has created a high-octane OOH and digital campaign that rams home the conflicting demands of life in London, where you might well be swotting at 11pm and squatting at 6am.

“Made for London Life” references activities like dating, clubbing and late-night working, following a survey which totted up Londoners’ regular activities outside of the gym.

Rory McEntee, brand and marketing director at Gymbox, said: “For our members, the gym represents only part of their lifestyle – the rest of it filled with all the chaos that makes up London life. Our 2024 campaign continues to challenge the cliché marketing that plagues the fitness industry.”

Matt Bonny, head of account management at BMB, said: “London is multi-faceted and this campaign celebrates that. Whether you’re in the office late or out with friends, Londoners have the unique ability to get themselves back to the gym the next day to sweat it all out.”

