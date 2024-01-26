Freemans launches media review

Freemans, once one of the giants of thge mail order business but now re-invented as a “digital department store,” is looking for a new media agency. The business is currently with Dentsu’s iProspect. The review is being carried out by How to Buy a Gorilla Company and Slik Media with iProspect invited to repitch.

Freemans is now owned by German retailer OTTO. Made You Look brands now include Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge.

Chief customer officer Richard Cristofoli says: “After five years with iProspect, we feel it’s an appropriate time for a review. Freemans is a vastly different business from the last time the account was pitched – our media budget then sat across multiple brands with 45% investment in paper.

“Today we are focused on Freemans’ continued reinvention as a vibrant digital department store. The business has more than doubled in size compared to three years ago with treble the number of customers. Last October we also announced the end of the catalogue marking the brand’s transition into a digital pureplay.

“It’s clear we have a very different brief and requirement going forward to support to our continued growth. To deliver this, within a fiercely competitive market, we need to ensure that we have the very best tools, talent and tech available and this is exactly what the review will bring.”