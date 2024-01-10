Fitness or performance art? Equinox gyms wants it both ways

More January fitness advertising, this time from upmarket gym chain Equinox whose slogan is “It’s not fitness it’s life,” although this attention-grabbing spot doesn’t seem to reflect either.

Quite what faces in fishnets, nudity and mouths stuffed with pomegranate seeds have to do with fitness is unclear, but the idea, apparently, is to connect viewers with a deeper, elemental and very active form of desire.

The film plus OOH will be shown in London and in cities in the US and Canada.

Equinox in the US is frequented by celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. The gym has three sites in London, but its UK future was said to be in doubt when it posted an £18 million loss in this country last August.

The film is pretentious but it’s watchable and very beautifully shot by cinematographer Stuart Winecoff, who does a lot of work with Calvin Klein and other top fashion houses.

MAA creative scale: 6.5