Droga5’s Aaron Harridge moves to McCann as new head of strategy

McCann London is building up its strategy department with the appointment of Aaron Harridge as head of strategy. Harridge moves from Droga5 where he has worked for the last couple of years on brands including Amazon, American Express, Barclaycard and Philips Home Appliances. He was previously at R/GA in New York for eight years.

At McCann, Harridge will work with chief strategy officer Mel Arrow to build the strategy department, working across clients as well as playing a role in recruitment, management and development.

At the same time, McCann London has promoted Jonathan Brown to head of strategic product. Previously a planning partner, Brown has played a key role on the agency’s Aldi and Reckitt accounts.

Mel Arrow, CSO at McCann London, said: “Aaron is a brilliant new addition to McCann. He is ambitious, fun and a magnet for modern ideas. I’m made up that he is (literally and metaphorically) crossing the road to join us. I’m also extremely pleased to be promoting JB into a new role that makes even better use of his entrepreneurial and innovative mind. This is a new leadership formation that I’m excited about, designed to expand the remit of strategy and attract the best talent.”