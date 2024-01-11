CEO Arthur Sadoun thanks all 100,000 Publicis employees, with help from AI

Publicis Groupe is feeling pretty pleased with how 2023 panned out, so instead of issuing the now-standard New Year “Wishes” film, CEO Arthur Sadoun sent an individual “thank you” message to every single one of the group’s 100,000 employees.

Thanks to an AI twin – and AI versions of other senior leaders including Maurice Levy, Nigel Vaz and Carla Serrano – every message contains personalised references to the colleague’s own extra-curricular interests, from sky diving and tennis to video games and gymnastics.

Some tricks are repeated – Arthur claims to have the individual’s name tattooed his arm, painted it on his coffee mug, or etched into his desk – but it’s still a pretty impressive demonstration of AI’s capabilities. Good to see someone having fun with the technology.