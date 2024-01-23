Burger King campaigns to rename McDonald’s island
McDonald’s island, an outpost of Australia in the middle of the Antarctic, is home to an active volcano. Burger King’s agency in Brazil, DM9, has seized on this fact to create a campaign calling for the “historic mistake” to be fixed by renaming the place “Whopper Island” in honour of its client’s flame-grilled burgers.
Instead of taking the legal route, the idea is to get as many people as possible to label the location with the hashtag #Whopper on Google Maps. It’s a gimmicky campaign but the mockumentary-style ad is very well done and the logic somehow seems faultless when you look at the red-hot molten lava.
What the family of William McDonald, who discovered the island in 1854, will think about this is anybody’s guess.
MAA creative scale: 6.5