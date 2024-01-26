AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

Brothers and Sisters wins Verisure home security

Photo of Staff

Home security firm Verisure has appointed Brothers and Sisters as its first creative agency.

Verisure has tasked the agency with creating a TV campaign to raise awareness of its products in the highly competitive home security market.

The long-established company ran a competitive pitch after previously handling its creative in-house, spending upwards of £30m on media over the past two years.

Marketing director Daniel Valensi says: “We are delighted to choose Brothers & Sisters after an extensive pitch process. Their grasp of our business needs and how to evolve our creative impressed us all.”

Brothers and Sisters CEO Matt Charlton says: “Verisure is a hugely successful brand who have an ambition to do better and better creative work and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help them realise that ambition.”

Photo of Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button