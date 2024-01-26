Brothers and Sisters wins Verisure home security

Home security firm Verisure has appointed Brothers and Sisters as its first creative agency.

Verisure has tasked the agency with creating a TV campaign to raise awareness of its products in the highly competitive home security market.

The long-established company ran a competitive pitch after previously handling its creative in-house, spending upwards of £30m on media over the past two years.

Marketing director Daniel Valensi says: “We are delighted to choose Brothers & Sisters after an extensive pitch process. Their grasp of our business needs and how to evolve our creative impressed us all.”

Brothers and Sisters CEO Matt Charlton says: “Verisure is a hugely successful brand who have an ambition to do better and better creative work and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help them realise that ambition.”