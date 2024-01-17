BETC sparks global hysteria for Tekken 8 launch

Gamers love a good punch-up and Japanese franchise Bandai Nanco has been serving them up for 30-odd years.

Latest off the blocks is Tekken 8 and BETC Paris has gone to town with an epic that translates pre-fight hype into a global outbreak of mass hysteria.

EMEA digital marketing director Michel Melhem says: “I am delighted that we managed to bring the excitement and the tension of TEKKEN 8 into this spectacular live-action trailer that brings together players from all over the world and expresses their collective desire to compete, fight, and have fun.”

With a budget to match clearly.

MAA creative scale: 7.