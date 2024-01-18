ASA seems to think it’s different for girls….

Ogling men that is, as quite a lot seem to be doing in this Clavin Klein ad featuring actor Jeremy Allen White in some very tight boxers.

The other week the ASA banned this featuring musician FKA twigs on the grounds of gender stereotyping, much to her ire.

The ASA has said it has no plans to take action over Jeremy despite a small number of complaints, possibly prompted by the twigs judgement. White has clearly been chosen for his acting skills..