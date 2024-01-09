Apple wins Emmy with ‘The Greatest’

Apple’s in-house effort ‘The Greeatest’ won this week’s Emmy award for outstanding commercial, ahead of a small pack including two other Apple ads.

It’s hardly surprising that a ‘filmy’ ad regularly wins this Emmy and Apple makes more than anyone although latterly it’s been challenged by other so-called Magnificent Seven tech companies, notably Amazon and Uber, in the UK. FMCG companies, once the mainstay of such ads, no longer seem to have the budget or inclination.

Apple – The Greatest from Kim Gehrig on Vimeo.

Apple London’s in-house team certainly made the best of what, for many, are increasingly rare opportunities.