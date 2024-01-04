Amazon fails to lift the gloom in new “concrete jungle” ad

Amazon is getting more Apple-ish by the week as its ads take over the world (or the bit that’s still spending on TV.)

This new one from Wieden+Kennedy London is a moody take on a young woman making her way in the world, moving to a rather uninviting “concrete jungle” that looks like those rather horrible apartments popping up all over the east side of London.

But Amazon Prime rides to the rescue, in this case with plants and other indoor garden accoutrements.

It’s OK, nicely shot as you’d expect from MJZ but what is it actually telling us that we don’t know? Amazon is everywhere and it’s quite handy?

It’s much-praised December in-house effort showing oldies taking to the slopes worked because it was surprising. This isn’t and doesn’t.

MAA creative scale: 4.