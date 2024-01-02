AGIT8 crafts Asics inkblot call to arms for gloomy January

Nobody in the northern hemisphere seems to like January very much (apart from those with ski chalets and the UK’s HMRC which looks forward to raiding our bank accounts) so some advertisers will be vying for a positive message.

Sportswear brand Asics thinks we should get out more so London agency AGIT8, home to former Ogilvy UK CCO Gerry Human and Leagas Delaney’s Remi Rasenberg, is running a press and poster campaign based on Rorschach’s inkblot tests showing what a runner might see before and after a run.

Human says: “It really is amazing how exercise can shift your mood, and great that ASICS keeps finding new ways to encourage people to move – especially at this time of year when so many of us need a mental boost.”

Diverting, even for bleary-eyed commuters who’d sooner still be in bed.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.