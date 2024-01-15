£350m Wildstone refinancing is big bet on digital Out of Home growth

Digital Out of Home is tipped by some to be the next big growth area in media and Wildstone, which develops sites for property owners, is the focus of a big £350m infrastructure refinancing by underwriter Deutsche Bank with Lloyds, Natixis and M&G as mandated lead arrangers.

Wildstone, led by Damian Cox who was one of the founders of Ocean Outdoor, claims to be the biggest provider of OOH sites in the UK, specialising in converting paper and paste sites to digital.

Wildstone says the global digital OOH market is set to increase from $23bn today to $46bn by 2029.

Founder and CEO Cox says: “Completing a refinancing of this magnitude in today’s market is testament to the quality of our estate, our people and most importantly our partner tenants. This industry-first debt facility will enable us to further expand our portfolio across Europe, aggressively scale our industry-transforming digitisation efforts and increase our operational flexibility.”