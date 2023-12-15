Wonderhood Studios wins investor platform Hargeaves Lansdown

Wonderhood Studios is ending the year on a high note, winning Bristol-based investor platform Hargeaves Lansdown, one of the UK’s biggest for private investors, to add to gambling giant Coral which it also won recently.

Wonderhood’s first campaign will break in the new year for the start of the next financial year in March. Hargreaves Lansdowne’s last agency was McCann Demand.

Head of marketing Simon Coomes says: “We were super impressed with Wonderhood’s strategic approach to our brief. Exciting times lay ahead for the HL brand.”

Wonderhood CEO Alex Best says: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Hargreaves Lansdown. The pitch brief was incredibly inspiring and we’re looking forward to bringing the creative work to life in 2024.”