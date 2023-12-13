The&Partnership wins KitchenAid in UK and Europe

The&Partnership has won Whirlpool’s KitchenAid domestic appliances business in the UK and Europe. T&P pitched against Rapp and Havas in the UK and Italy.

KitchenAid business director Laura Tazzioli says: “We are delighted to be partnering with The&Partnership to keep growing brand love and engagement of KitchenAid Major Domestic Appliances across Europe. Our shared vision and complementary strengths make this partnership a recipe for creativity and success.”

T&P CEO Sarah Golding says: “This partnership gives us the opportunity to plan and deliver an exceptional customer experience for a brilliant range of products. It’s a great opportunity to deliver market growth through our integrated capability that will enable us to amplify the alchemy of media, creative, customer, experiential, PR and influencer.”

T&P says it had record growth in 2023, now with 1500 staff and expanding into 17 new European markets. It also provides in-house operations for clients including News Corp and Nat West.