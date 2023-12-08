St Luke’s wins DIY and kitchens retailer Wickes

Independent London creative agency St Luke’s has won Wickes, another of the accounts it seems to specialises in: medium-sized clients who want, among other things, an accomplished, experienced agency.

Doubtless St Luke’s would sooner win the likes of Coca-Cola but massive accounts don’t always help agencies: was Wieden+Kennedy London any the better for longish stints on Tesco and Sainsbury’s? It seems to have had a new lease of lfe since waving goodbye to the latter.

Wickes is a home improvement retailer with three businesses: DIY, trade and kitchens.

Head of marketing Mandy Minichiello says: “We are delighted to appoint St Luke’s as our new creative agency. They had a really strong and distinctive response to our brief. We are looking forward to working with them on evolving our campaign to continue to deepen relationships with existing audiences, reach new audiences and to achieve our purpose of helping the nation feel house proud.”

St Luke’s CEO Neil Henderson says:”The pandemic changed the way people thought about home improvement. Wickes seized that opportunity and challenged the status quo. We are delighted to be the agency chosen to tell the next chapter of the Wickes story.”