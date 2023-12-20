Rimmel ad ‘plays on young girls’ insecurities’

A make-up ad urging girls to “Get ready to slay this back-to-school season” has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority – for obvious reasons.

Coty-owned Rimmel is the offending brand. The ASA didn’t like the idea that it was necessary to wear make-up at school in order to succeed, and the fluffy pink accessories made it clear that the ad was targeting younger women.

After admitting that the ad was part of its “Back to school” campaign, Coty UK claimed that it targeted women aged 18 to 35, and that the wording was intended to “motivate and build confidence.” The campaign featured Love Island runner up Lara Jenkins, who is 25.

Only two people actually complained about the ad, which may demonstrate the power of social media algorithms and Zenith’s media buying – but it also shows why we need the ASA.