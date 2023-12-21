Purplebricks has another bash at DIY house selling

Purplebricks is one of those companies that should have revolutionised its market – moving home – but somehow hasn’t.

In fact it’s made quite a lot of people recognise that conventional estate agents actually do something to almost justify their escalating fees in a (still) rampantly inflated UK property market. It’s quite hard to sell houses yourself.

Brothers and Sisters is in charge of yet another relaunch for the online-only fixed fee agency and takes the bull by the horns to cut through the supposed BS of conventional house buying and selling.

Purplebricks CMO Phil Lloyd says: “When it comes to selling your home the industry really has expected people to put up with too much bull for too long. This campaign dramatises with a smile that we are serious about shooing that bull out of peoples selling experience once and for all and giving them a more rewarding and much better value experience. PB is back.”

Promising.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.